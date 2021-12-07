The 40-year-old said the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the technical handlers of the national team must share the blame for Adiyiah’s failure to blossom.
Blame GFA for Dominic Adiyiah’s failure to become Gyan’s replacement – Dan Quaye
Ex-Ghana defender Dan Quaye believes Dominic Adiyiah could’ve become Asamoah Gyan’s replacement in the Black Stars if he was handled properly.
“We don’t treat our players well. Now, the country is struggling to find Asamoah Gyan’s replacement,” Quaye lamented, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.
“If we had taken good care of our players, by now Dominic Adiyiah could have stepped up and bagged the goals for the Black Stars.
“If I may ask, where is Adiyiah now? We are the cause of his downfall. I will blame the Ghana FA and the technical handlers of the national team for Adiyiah’s struggle because there was no consistency in handing him a call-up," he added.
Adiyiah was one of Ghana’s brightest prospects and was tipped for greatness following his impressive exploits at youth level.
The striker was a member of the Black Satellites team that won the U-20 AFCON and U-20 FIFA World Cup in 2009.
He was one of the stars of the team, having emerged as top scorer and golden ball winner at the U-20 World Cup in Egypt.
He later went on to play for the Black Stars and even featured at the 2010 World Cup, where the team reached the quarter-finals.
Despite joining AC Milan in 2010, he was shipped on loan several times before finally moving to Russia in the summer of 2012.
Now 32, Adiyiah has endured a journeyman career, having played for a total of 13 clubs and currently contracted to Thai side Chiangmai United.
