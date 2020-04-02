Kumasi, Accra and Tema are among the cities affected by government’s partial lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Appiah, who lives in the capital, has been battling boredom by cultivating a newfound habit of reading.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Ghanaian footballer dies in Italy

Stephen Appiah with his own #StayHome challenge

The ex-Black Stars captain took to Instagram to say that he has been forced to read due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

He shared photos of himself reading Mark Manson’s popular book titled, “The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck.”

“Coronavirus will make you read by force: Corona the humbler,” Appiah wrote in his caption.

Meanwhile, Ghana has now recorded 204 Coronavirus cases as of today, April 2, 2020.

The pandemic has also claimed five lives so far, but majority of the quarantined patients are recovering well, the Health Minister, Kwaky Agyman Manu, said.