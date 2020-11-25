Reports in Argentina suggest he died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, after recently undergoing surgery on a blot clot in his brain.

Maradona is one of football’s most revered personalities, having enjoyed an illustrious career which spanned almost two decades.

The former Argentina captain started his football career at Argentinos Juniors in 1976 and went on to play for the likes of Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Boca Juniors.

Maradona is widely remembered for his performance at the 1986 FIFA World Cup, where he led Argentina to win the trophy.

He also won many trophies at club level, including the Copa del Rey and Supercopa during his time at Barcelona.

At Napoli, he helped the Italian side win Serie A, Coppa Italia and a historic UEFA Cup triumph in 1989.

Maradona is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all-time, having dazzled with his magic during his playing days.

Rest in peace O’Mara.