The Argentinian legend is reported to have died after suffering a cardiac arrest just a few days after undergoing surgery on a blot clot in his brain.

As the entire world mourns the World Cup winner, Gyan has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the 60-year-old.

“Rest In Peace. Thank you so much for what you have done in the soccer world,” the former Sunderland striker wrote.

Meanwhile, Essien also posted a photo of Maradona on Twitter, accompanied by the message: “Rest Well Diego Maradona. RIP.”

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) equally paid tribute to the departed football legend on their Twitter page.

“Rest in peace Diego Maradona, a legend and big part of our game's history,” the GFA tweeted.

Maradona was one of football’s most revered personalities, having enjoyed an illustrious career that spanned almost two decades.

The former Argentina captain started his football career at Argentinos Juniors in 1976 and went on to play for the likes of Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Boca Juniors.

Maradona is widely remembered for his performance at the 1986 FIFA World Cup, where he led Argentina to win the trophy.

He also won many trophies at club level, including the Copa del Rey and Supercopa during his time at Barcelona.

At Napoli, he helped the Italian side win Serie A, Coppa Italia and a historic UEFA Cup triumph in 1989.

Maradona is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all-time, having dazzled with his magic during his playing days.