The Kumasi-based side qualified for the Champions League after winning the NC Special Competition.

This is, therefore, the second successive season that the Porcupine Warriors will be engaging in continental assignments.

Last season, Kotoko played in the CAF Confederations Cup, making it all the way to the group stages.

The record Ghanaian champions will now look to replicate the performance in this year’s CAF Champions League.

Kotoko will travel to Nigeria to face Kano Pillars – who finished second in the NPFL last season – in the first-leg of the competition.

The Porcupine Warriors will then host the second-leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in two week’s time.

The winner of the counter will then progress to face the winner of the game between Hafia FC of Guinea and Etoile Sahel of Tunisia in the second round of the preliminary phase.

Meanwhile, fellow Ghanaian club Ashanti Gold will also lock horns with Akonangui FC of Equatorial Guinea for a place in the second round of the CAF Confederations Cup.