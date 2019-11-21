The 25-year-old nursing trainee was fined a sum of GHc2,400 by the Cape Coast Circuit court on Thursday.

He was reportedly charged on two counts: resisting arrest and disturbing public peace.

Awal made the headlines when he interrupted the Black Stars’ game by surprisingly running onto the Cape Coast stadium.

In what was a rather comical scene, Awal put several security personnel to their paces as spectators watched on in amusement.

READ ALSO: Pitch invader finally meets Thomas Partey; gets signed Black Stars jersey

Pitch invader, Awal Suleman being chased

Having chased him around the pitch for a while, the security personnel finally got hold of him and escorted him away.

He was subsequently arrested, and spent a day behind bars, before being released by the Police.

Awal later revealed that he ran onto the pitch because he wanted to meet midfielder Thomas Partey.

He finally met the Atletico Madrid star on Wednesday, with the pair posing for a photo together.

Pitch invader finally meets Thomas Partey; gets signed Black Stars jersey

Awal was also handed a signed Black Stars jersey with Partey’s number on it.

In the meantime, though, he would have to cough up an amount of GHc2,400 after being fined by a court.