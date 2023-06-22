‘I’ve not retired’ – Charles Taylor offers himself to Saudi Arabia clubs

Cristiano Ronaldo started the voyage after joining Saudi league side Al Nassr in January and has since been followed by Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad.

Also, France midfielder N’Golo Kante was recently announced as Al Ittihad’s latest signing, while Kalidou Koulibali, Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech are all primed to sign for Saudi clubs this summer.

Despite not being active for the better part of the last decade, Taylor joked that he wasn’t fully retired yet and would jump on the chance to play for a Saudi club if they came calling.

“I want a club in Saudi Arabia to play, I’ve not retired,” the 41-year-old said on Accra-based Angel FM.

Taylor was one of the most exciting talents in the Ghana Premier League from the late nineties to the early 2000s.

He was part of Hearts’ famous 64 Battalion that won the treble of league, FA Cup and CAF Champions League in 2000.

He later crossed carpets to play for Hearts’ bitter rivals Asante Kotoko, in what was a very controversial transfer move.