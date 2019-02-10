Sergio Aguero exposed the flaws in Sarri’s system, savaging Chelsea’s head coach with the 11th hat-trick of his Manchester City career.

Sarri, bewildered and bemused on the touchline, will soon be heading back to Naples.

Italian football is welcome to him.

City – with two from Raheem Sterling, Aguero’s treble and another from Ilkay Gundogan - were irresistible.

Aguero was outstanding again, an obvious player of the year contender after levelling with Mo Salah on 17 Premier League goals.

This private battle will decide the outcome of the Premier League trophy.

Aguero, leaving the field to another standing ovation when he was replaced by Gabriel Jesus, was at his ruthless, punishing best.

So were City.

Pep’s players toyed, teased and tormented a group of players who lifted the Premier League two years ago.

It was only a few months ago when Sarri inflicted Pep’s first Premier League defeat of the season at Stamford Bridge.