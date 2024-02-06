Christian Atsu: 4 memories that will forever stay with Ghanaians

He was subsequently confirmed dead after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble. This followed days of intense search by both local and international units in the area.

The ex-Chelsea and Newcastle United winger was later laid to rest on Friday, March 17, 2022, in his hometown in Ada in Ghana’s Greater Accra Region.

Christian Atsu left an indelible mark on the world of football and beyond through his remarkable skill on the field and his humanitarian efforts off it.

Here's a listicle highlighting four memorable moments of Christian Atsu's career and life, celebrating his legacy:

1. Stunning Performance at the 2015 AFCON

Christian Atsu's standout performance during the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will forever be remembered by football fans. He was instrumental in Ghana's journey to the final, showcasing his incredible speed, agility, and skill. Atsu scored two memorable goals in the tournament and was awarded the Player of the Tournament and Goal of the Tournament, highlighting his exceptional talent and contribution to the Black Stars.

2. Premier League Debut with Newcastle United

Atsu's move to Newcastle United in 2017, initially on loan and then on a permanent basis, was a pivotal moment in his career. His Premier League debut was highly anticipated, and he did not disappoint. Atsu quickly became a fan favorite at Newcastle, known for his dazzling runs down the wing and his ability to change the course of a game with his pace and skill. His first goal for the club, a well-taken finish against Stoke City, showcased his talent and made a lasting impression on the Newcastle supporters.

3. Philanthropic Efforts and Humanitarian Work

Beyond the football field, Atsu was known for his generous spirit and dedication to humanitarian causes. He was actively involved in various charitable endeavors, particularly focusing on education and welfare for underprivileged children in Ghana. Atsu's commitment to improving the lives of others, including paying for prisoners' release and supporting orphanages, left a lasting legacy of kindness and compassion, making him a role model for many.

4. Memorable Goal Against West Ham in 2017

One of Atsu's most memorable goals for Newcastle came in a crucial match against West Ham in December 2017. His goal and assist helped secure a vital 3-2 victory for Newcastle, lifting the team out of the relegation zone. This performance was a testament to Atsu's importance to the team and his ability to deliver in key moments, embodying his fighting spirit and determination.