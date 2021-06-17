Christian Eriksen to be fitted with heart-starting device after cardiac arrest

The unfortunate incident happened just before half time and caused the game to the stopped by referee Anthony Taylor.

The Inter Milan star was, however, attended to by the medical staff and was resuscitated before being stretchered off the pitch.

It was later disclosed that Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest but he’s currently doing fine as he continues to receive treatment.

Danish team doctor Morten Boesen said the player will need an ICD – implantable cardioverter defibrillator – due to rhythm disturbances.

“Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment.

“We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy,” he said, as quoted by the BBC.

Meanwhile, Sports Physician Dr. Prince Pambo says the Ghana Ambulance Service is well-equipped to handle cases involving cardiac arrest during game matches in the country.

According to him, personnel of the Ambulance Service have been trained on how to respond to such situations on the pitch.

Dr. Pambo, who is a CAF medical officer, was reacting to the recent collapse of Denmark star Christian Eriksen and the swift intervention of the medics to save the player’s life.

“If this happened in Ghana, our colleagues will also do the same. In some time past, we met with the Ghana Ambulance Service to train them on how to respond to situations like this,” Dr. Pambo told Accra-based Happy FM, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.