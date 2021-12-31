Christian Gyan: Feyenoord opens condolence register as fans mourn late Ghana defender

He started his career at Gapoha before joining Feyenoord in 1996, where he rose to become a cult hero.

Gyan won the Eredivisie title, the UEFA Cup, the KNVB Cup and the Johan Cruyff Shield with the Rotterdam-based club.

Tributes have poured in from far and near following his death and Feyenoord have also opened an online condolence register for the deceased footballer.

“Feyenoord has opened an online condolence register for Christian Gyan,” the club said in a statement.

“Supporters can light a digital candle here and leave a message to, for example, share a memory or express their condolences to the bereaved.

“Gyan was under contract with Feyenoord for ten years, during that period he won the UEFA Cup with the club and became a cult hero and audience favorite of the legion.”

Meanwhile, former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has also paid tribute to Gyan in the wake of his demise.

Having played together at Feyenoord in the early 2000s, Van Persie said he will never forget how well the Ghanaian treated him.

“A beautiful soul is never forgotten,” the former Netherlands international wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“You were there for me in the early days of my career and supported me like a big brother. I will forever be thankful for those memories. Rest in peace Christian.”