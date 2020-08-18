Ghana has benefited from such a strategy in the past, with Kevin-Prince Boateng, Adam Larsen Kwarasay and others ditching the countries of their birth to play for Ghana.

However, the West African nation has also been hit by numerous snubs in recent years – Mario Balotelli, Inaki Williams easily come to mind.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is currently in talks with the parents of Eddie Nketiah to get the Arsenal striker to play for Ghana.

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor

Akonnor welcomed the idea of getting European-born players to play for the Black Stars, citing the progress that Nigeria has made since threading the same path.

“The most important thing is those who were born in Europe,” the Black Stars coach told Accra-based Starr FM.

“Some of them are eager to play for the Black Stars. That is what we want to do. Look at Nigeria, I think they have done that in a very nice way.

“They have brought a lot of guys who were born in Europe and the Nigerian team is now transformed so we are trying to do the same with the national team.”

Akonnor became Ghana coach earlier this year, taking over from his former boss Kwasi Appiah.