Watch: Clubless Agyemang-Badu scores wonderful free-kick in exhibition match

However, he has been keeping himself fit by engaging in some exhibition matches with his peers at home.

In a video posted on Instagram, Agyemang-Badu is captured scoring from a long-range free-kick in an exhibition game.

Pulse Ghana

The ex-Ghana midfielder hit the ball hard and high above the five-man wall, leaving the goalkeeper powerless as the ball flew into the net.

In January, Agyemang-Badu officially announced his retirement from the Ghana national team after over a decade of playing for the Black Stars.

The 30-year-old has endured a frustrating last 24 months, which saw him sidelined for over six months after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs.

However, the former Udinese and Bursaspor midfielder has returned to full fitness and is currently working towards finding a new club.