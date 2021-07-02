RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Watch: Clubless Agyemang-Badu scores wonderful free-kick in exhibition match

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu continues to train very hard despite not being attached to any club at the moment.

The U-20 World Cup winner is also currently without a club after terminating his contract with Serie A side Hellas Verona.

However, he has been keeping himself fit by engaging in some exhibition matches with his peers at home.

In a video posted on Instagram, Agyemang-Badu is captured scoring from a long-range free-kick in an exhibition game.

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu
Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu Pulse Ghana

The ex-Ghana midfielder hit the ball hard and high above the five-man wall, leaving the goalkeeper powerless as the ball flew into the net.

In January, Agyemang-Badu officially announced his retirement from the Ghana national team after over a decade of playing for the Black Stars.

The 30-year-old has endured a frustrating last 24 months, which saw him sidelined for over six months after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs.

However, the former Udinese and Bursaspor midfielder has returned to full fitness and is currently working towards finding a new club.

Watch the video of Agyemang-Badu free-kick below:

