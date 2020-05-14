He explained that Michael Essien has already paid his dues to the football fraternity and he has established himself as a legend, while Thomas Partey is now carving a niche for himself, so comparing the two is disrespectful to the former Chelsea midfielder.

The 26-year-old has been in the form of his life, having been the best performing Atletico Madrid player and his display has attracted offers from several clubs with Arsenal leading the pack for his signature.

Some Ghanaian football-loving fans have put up engagement post on social media to compare Thomas Partey and Micha Essien and this has triggered a debate in the West African country.

Stonebwoy who resides at Ashaiman where Partey grew up and for that matter has close ties with the Atletico Madrid midfield enforcer says it is out of place to compare the 26-year-old with the legendary Essien.

“I don’t think Thomas Partey endorse this disrespect. Ghanaians like this arguments because it gives them happiness but Essien is a legend and I’m sure Thomas Partey was inspired by people like Michael Essien. People shouldn’t say it for it to seem Partey is the one behind it. I know Partey very well, he is humble and respectful and I don’t think he will approve of this. Essien is a senior man and Partey is doing his part and representing us. So let us not compare the two”.

The former Liberty Professionals player had a successful career in Europe, won the Ligue 1, Premier League, UEFA Champions League and a host of other trophies.