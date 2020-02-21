The club announced on Friday that it will play the remainder of its home games in the 2019/20 season at the Accra Sports stadium.

In a Twitter post, Kotoko said the decision was arrived at following a meeting by the club’s management.

Meanwhile, the club said its upcoming FA Cup game against Deportivo will be played at Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

“Management has chosen the Accra Sports Stadium as our home ground for the remainder of the 2019/2020 season,” the post reads.

“Meanwhile, our FA Cup duel with Deportivo will be played at Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi at 3 pm on Sunday.”

This comes after the National Sports Authority (NSA) announced Monday that the Baba Yara Sports Stadium has temporally been closed down.

In a statement, the NSA said “the closure is to enable the NSA and Ministry of Youth and Sports to have ample and uninterrupted time to fix critical places of the stadium before the celebration of Ghana's 63rd Independence Anniversary Celebration."

This has forced Kotoko, who play their home games at the venue, to adopt the Accra Sports stadium as their new home ground.