Cristian Pulisic does Donald Trump dance after scoring in USA win over Jamaica (VIDEO)

The AC Milan winger was at the end of a perfect cross from Juventus player Weston Mckennie to give the Yanks an early lead. He hit a one-time ball with his weaker left foot over the goalkeeper to open the account for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

To celebrate his goal, the 26-year-old ran to the corner flag and started doing the iconic Trump dance. Some of his teammates also joined him in the dance.

When asked why he did the dance, Pulisic said he thought it was funny.

During the election, Trump made a clumsy jumble of movements to a YMCA song, which inspired the current trend online that the USMNT hopped on.

The USA ended up winning the CONCACAF Nations League A quarter-finals tie 4-2, 5-2 on aggregate to qualify for the semi-finals.

Trump dance takes over

Last week, after defeating Stipe Miocic via technical knockout, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Jon Jones made a similar dance move in front of President-elect Trump and his entourage of soon-to-be cabinet ministers at Madison Square Garden.

The dance has now gone viral with netizens jumping on the wave, especially on TikTok.

Many other athletes in the States have also joined in on the dance challenge, doing the move to celebrate their victories.