US Elections 2024: Famous sports stars who supported Donald Trump

Trump has now been elected as the 47th President of the United States after he was ousted by Joe Biden in 2020.
Donald Trump has won the 2024 US Presidential Elections with 277 electoral votes to Kamala Harris’ 224 electoral votes as of this morning.
Recommended articles
In his return, he intensified his campaign with several popular personalities including Elon Musk backing his return to the White House.
Some popular sports figures also supported Trump’s bid for the Oval Office.
Here at Pulse Ghana, we present 5 athletes who supported Trump
Mike Tyson
Former boxing champion, Mike Tyson, who has a history with Donald Trump that began when Trump marketed Tyson's bouts in Atlantic City, openly stated that America needs to function like a business and that Trump was the most qualified person to do so.
Jake Paul
Boxer Jake Paul, although ineligible to vote in the US due to his residency in Puerto Rico, also endorsed Trump and expressed support for his policies. He has since posted on X page thanking Americans for voting for Trump.
Brett Favre
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre showed support for Trump throughout the campaign period. He even spoke at a Trump rally just before the elections.
Hulk Hogan
Ex-professional wrestler Hulk Hogan also endorsed Trump in the lead-up to the elections.
The 76-year-old former WWE champion was a surprise speaker at the Madison Square Garden rally, where he struggled to perform a signature routine.
Dana Patrick
First-time voter and retired race car driver Dana Patrick, endorsed Trump saying: “I think Trump did a really good job letting us know that there is such thing as fake news.
“The person that runs this country should ultimately be running it very much like a business. I can’t really think of a better businessman than Donald Trump.”
Other prominent musicians, actors, sports personalities, and business executives also endorsed Trump.