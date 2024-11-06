US Elections 2024: Famous sports stars who supported Donald Trump

In his return, he intensified his campaign with several popular personalities including Elon Musk backing his return to the White House.

Some popular sports figures also supported Trump’s bid for the Oval Office.

Here at Pulse Ghana, we present 5 athletes who supported Trump

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Tyson

Business Insider USA

Former boxing champion, Mike Tyson, who has a history with Donald Trump that began when Trump marketed Tyson's bouts in Atlantic City, openly stated that America needs to function like a business and that Trump was the most qualified person to do so.

Jake Paul

ADVERTISEMENT

Boxer Jake Paul, although ineligible to vote in the US due to his residency in Puerto Rico, also endorsed Trump and expressed support for his policies. He has since posted on X page thanking Americans for voting for Trump.

Brett Favre

Pulse Ghana

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre showed support for Trump throughout the campaign period. He even spoke at a Trump rally just before the elections.

Hulk Hogan

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Ex-professional wrestler Hulk Hogan also endorsed Trump in the lead-up to the elections.

The 76-year-old former WWE champion was a surprise speaker at the Madison Square Garden rally, where he struggled to perform a signature routine.

Dana Patrick

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

First-time voter and retired race car driver Dana Patrick, endorsed Trump saying: “I think Trump did a really good job letting us know that there is such thing as fake news.

“The person that runs this country should ultimately be running it very much like a business. I can’t really think of a better businessman than Donald Trump.”