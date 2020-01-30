The Portugal international has a lot of records to his name as a professional footballer, but is also conquering on social media.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner posted a video on his Instagram page to celebrate his 200 Instagram followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo, his girlfriend and children

In his caption, the 34-year-old thanked his numerous followers for helping him reach such a milestone.

“Wow 200 million!!! Thank you to each and every one of you for sharing this journey with me every day!!” he wrote.

Ronaldo’s followers on the photo and video-sharing network surpass that of Ariana Grande, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian.

He also has more followers than Barcelona star Lionel Messi (141 million) and Neymar (132 million).

Meanwhile, the Portuguese’s account is second on the list of most followed accounts on Instagram, as the official Instagram company is the most followed.

Ronaldo’s 200 million followers is followed by Ariana Grande, who has 173million followers, while actor and former wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has 170 million Instagram followers.