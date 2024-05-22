ADVERTISEMENT
Dan Kwaku Yeboah files court case against Paa Kwesi Nduom over GHc120,000 debt

Emmanuel Ayamga

Sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah has disclosed that he’s currently involved in a legal tussle with politician Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom over a GHc120,000 debt.

Kwaku Yeboah said his issue has stretched for some years now after he rendered a printing service to the businessman.

According to him, Dr. Nduom’s representatives contacted him to pre-finance the printing of the politician’s The Today newspaper after which he would be paid.

He explained that after procuring papers used for the printing of the newspaper, Dr. Nduom and his team refused to render the payment as earlier agreed.

Kwaku Yeboah said the person he procured the paper supplies from consequently dragged him to court and demanded GHc35,000.

He noted that he decided to take the matter to court after Dr. Nduom became unresponsive to his calls and texts despite causing him financial strain.

"He [Nduom] owes me GH¢120,000, which is still outstanding. I managed the printing of The Today newspaper for him, but the payment is pending,” Kwaku Yeboah said on Okay FM.

“At first, I communicated with his representatives, but as the delay persisted, I discussed the matter with him. He promised to settle the debt while in the US but later cited health issues as a reason for further delay.

"The legal proceedings were initiated because I had obtained the printing materials on credit, and one of my creditors pursued legal action through Justice Yoni Kulendi's law firm, resulting in a financial judgment against me. I had to pay GH¢35,000 just for the paper, excluding other costs. This case has been ongoing for over four years, and we are still actively pursuing it in court.”

Dr. Nduom is a former presidential candidate of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), which used to be Ghana’s third-largest political party.

He has, however, been out of politics in recent years following the collapse of his bank, GN Bank, in 2019 over insolvency.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

