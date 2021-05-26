RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Derek Boateng: Ex-Ghana midfielder arrested and fined for speeding

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana international Derek Boateng was arrested by the Police for driving above the legally specified speed limit in Accra.

The former Fulham and Getafe midfielder was among 35 drivers who were arrested for flouting various road traffic regulations.

A statement from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) said the operation was carried out in collaboration with the Accra Central Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

“The drivers were arrested driving above the legally specified speed limit of 50 km/hr at which a vehicle could drive in the city with the Laser Cam 4-speed detection device donated to the Accra Central MTTD by the BIGRS through the AMA.

“Notable among those arrested during the operation were former Black Stars player, Derick Boateng and security officers whose identities were not immediately known.”

The AMA further stated that Derek Boateng and the other arrested drivers were fined between GH 480 to GH660 as penalty for their actions.

Boateng played for the Black Stars between 2001 and 2013, having also helped the Black Satellites earn as runners-up medal at the 2001 U-20 FIFA World Cup.

The 38-year-old went on to play at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and FIFA World Cup for Ghana before hanging his boots after earning over 40 caps for the national team.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

