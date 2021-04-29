Speaking in an interview with Kofi Mensah on Empire FM Sports’s World, he said though he lost some properties in the divorce, it didn’t get him broke.

When they said Emmanuel Eboue lost everything; it’s not nice to say that. Because I had a divorce and they said my wife won [the divorce case]. So they gave her all my properties, my two houses, and the cars that I have in England.

“I wasn’t worried about it because I expected that she was going to use it to take of my children. So after that, I left and returned back to Africa”.

Pulse Ghana

He continued: “I have my own properties in Africa and so I live with that. So when I hear people say Emmanuel Eboue lost everything, I laugh. I have properties in Ghana, I have properties in my home country (Ivory Coast).