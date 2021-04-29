RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Divorce from my wife never got me broke - Emmanuel Eboue

Authors:

Evans Annang

Former Arsenal star and Ivory Coast international, Emmanuel Eboue has refuted claims that he is broke.

Emmanuel Eboue
Emmanuel Eboue Pulse Ghana

According to the ex-defender, contrary to wide spread reports that he is broke after a bitter divorce with his ex-wife, he is rather living comfortably.

Recommended articles

Speaking in an interview with Kofi Mensah on Empire FM Sports’s World, he said though he lost some properties in the divorce, it didn’t get him broke.

When they said Emmanuel Eboue lost everything; it’s not nice to say that. Because I had a divorce and they said my wife won [the divorce case]. So they gave her all my properties, my two houses, and the cars that I have in England.

“I wasn’t worried about it because I expected that she was going to use it to take of my children. So after that, I left and returned back to Africa”.

Emmanuel Eboue
Emmanuel Eboue Pulse Ghana

He continued: “I have my own properties in Africa and so I live with that. So when I hear people say Emmanuel Eboue lost everything, I laugh. I have properties in Ghana, I have properties in my home country (Ivory Coast).

“So I live very comfortably and I thank God. So when people keep talking and say Emmanuel Eboue doesn’t have anything, he can’t eat, doesn’t have a place to stay, it’s not true.”.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

Man wakes up with a female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend