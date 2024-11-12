Sad! 2 Footballers involved in car crash confirmed dead

Angulo, who played for L.D.U Quito as a midfielder had been in hospital since the incident on 7 October in the south of Ecuador's capital Quito.

According to media reports in Ecuador, Cabezas who played for Independiente Juniors also lost his life in the fatal crash.

Angulo underwent several operations and spent over a week in intensive care, before passing away on Monday night.

The 22-year-old Angulo was a passenger in the car that crashed into a metal barrier on the Ruminahui highway southeast of Quito on October 7, 2024. The driver and Cabezas were killed in the incident.

Angulo was left with serious head injuries and a lung contusion. He was placed in an artificial coma but died from the injuries on Monday night, the El Universo newspaper reported.

Angulo played for Ecuadorian league champion L.D.U. Quito on loan from MLS team FC Cincinnati.

His club, L.D.U. Quito confirmed the passing of the 22-year-old in a statement today.

“With deep sorrow and sadness, we regret to have to inform you of the death of our dear player Marco Angulo. We convey our condolences to his family and his loved ones.

“His passing is an irreparable loss which will leave an indelible mark in our hearts," the Ecuadorian top flight side said in the statement.

Angulo made 16 appearances for the club. His last appearance was on October 6, 2024, a day before the car crash.

FEF Statement

The Ecuadorian Football Federation also expressed its sympathy for the death of the promising footballer.

"The Ecuadorian Football Association expresses its deepest sympathy over the death of Marco Angulo. Marco was not only an outstanding player but also a great teammate.

He leaves a deep sorrow in our hearts, especially in those of us who went with him on countless trips, and to training camps and matches. Rest in peace, Angulito."

Before making his national debut in a friendly match against Iraq in November 2022, defensive midfielder Angulo represented Ecuador's Under-17 and Under-20 teams.