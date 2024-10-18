‘You’re in trouble’ - Lionel Messi’s wife warns him, here’s why

Messi is officially now the player with the most titles in football history.

The wife celebrated Messi after he received a special award from the Spanish newspaper Marca to mark the historical feat. Antonella posted an image of Messi with the trophy for breaking the record for the most trophies in football with a sarcastic caption.

“The player with the most titles in the history of football, Congratulations love! You're in trouble,” she captioned her post on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breakdown of Lionel Messi’s 46 trophies

Messi has won 46 different titles in total playing for three clubs – Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain, and Inter Miami, and the Argentina national team.

The 36-year-old won most of these trophies in Barcelona, where he won a club record 35 trophies.

He won 10 La Ligas, 7 Copas del Rey, 8 Spanish Super Cups, 4 Champions Leagues, 3 European Super Cups, and 3 World Club Championships with the Spanish giants.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, he moved to PSG and won two successive French Ligue 1 titles and one French Super Cup in 2022. He spent only two seasons in Paris before moving to MLS side Inter Miami.

He has since won two trophies with Inter Miami, that is, the MLS Leagues Cup after beating Nashville 10-9 on penalties in 2023 and the Supporter’s Shield. He scored to twice help the US club win the Supporter’s Shield in a 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew.

AFP

The Argentina captain has also won six international trophies from the youth level through to his time with La Albiceleste. He was part of the Argentina Under-20 and Under-23 teams that won the 2005 FIFA World Youth Championship and gold in the 2008 Summer Olympics respectively.

With the senior national team, he has won two Copa Americas; in 2021 and 2024, and one CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions (Finalissima) in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Messi finally added the only trophy missing from his cabinet when Argentina emerged victorious at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.