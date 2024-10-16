Messi equals Ronaldo’s international hat-trick record in Argentina's thrashing of Bolivia

The Inter Miami forward opened the scoring in the 19th minute before finally clinching his 10th international hat-trick with two quick goals in the 84th and 86th minute to end the game.

Argentina were already 4-0 up before that, and Messi had assisted two of those goals at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

He returned the favour by setting up Lautaro Martinez 43 minutes into the first half after the Inter Milan striker assisted Messi and Argentina's first goal.

Just before the break, he provided another assist for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez to bring the scores to 3-0.

La Albiceleste are top of their South American 2026 World Cup qualifying group with 22 points three more than second-placed Colombia.

Messi speaks on his future after the match

The former Barcelona talisman in a post-match interview spoke about his future with the national team and the reception he receives anytime he plays in his home country.

He said there’s no definite date when he would retire from the national team, and that he’s only focused on enjoying the last moments.

"I haven’t set any date or deadline regarding my future; I just want to enjoy all of this. It moves me more than ever to be here and feel the love of the people because I know these could be my last matches.

"This drives me. Enjoying being happy where I am. Despite my age, when I’m here, I feel like a kid because I’m comfortable with this team. As long as I feel good and can keep performing the way I want, we’ll keep enjoying it," he noted.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s Portugal were held to a goalless draw by Scotland but still top their UEFA Nations League with 10 points.

