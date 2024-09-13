ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as he reaches 1 billion followers on social media

Emmanuel Ayamga

Cristiano Ronaldo has shattered one more record after becoming the first individual to reach one billion followers across all social media platforms.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as he reaches 1 billion followers on social media
Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as he reaches 1 billion followers on social media

The Portugal captain is currently the most followed brand in the world and has millions of followers on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Recommended articles

Ronaldo’s Instagram followers currently stand at 638 million, while his Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) pages have 170 million and 113 million followers, respectively.

He also recently launched a YouTube channel that set the record for the fastest account to reach 20 million subscribers after doing so under 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrating the milestone of reaching a billion followers across social media platforms, Ronaldo said the feat belonged to his family and fans.

“We’ve made history — 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number - it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond,” he wrote on Instagram.

“From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together. You’ve been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we’ve shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve.

“Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo
Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Pulse Live Kenya

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, recently reached 900 goals in his career after scoring in Portugal’s victory over Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana faces fine from CAF following repeated incidents of pitch invasion

Ghana faces fine from CAF over repeated pitch invasion incidents

Mbappé and others: top 5 transfers of the off-season according to 1xBet

Mbappé and others: top 5 transfers of the off-season according to 1xBet

Nana Aba: It’s an insult to invite Partey to play on poor Baba Yara pitch

'It’s an insult to invite Partey, Jordan Ayew to play on poor Baba Yara pitch' - Nana Aba

Niger 1-1 Ghana: Unconvincing Black Stars remain winless in 2025 AFCON qualifiers

Niger 1-1 Ghana: Unconvincing Black Stars remain winless in 2025 AFCON qualifiers