Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as he reaches 1 billion followers on social media

Ronaldo’s Instagram followers currently stand at 638 million, while his Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) pages have 170 million and 113 million followers, respectively.

He also recently launched a YouTube channel that set the record for the fastest account to reach 20 million subscribers after doing so under 24 hours.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 1 billion social media followers

Celebrating the milestone of reaching a billion followers across social media platforms, Ronaldo said the feat belonged to his family and fans.

“We’ve made history — 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number - it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond,” he wrote on Instagram.

“From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together. You’ve been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we’ve shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve.

“Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together.”

