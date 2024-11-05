Election 2024: NDC will build stadiums in all 16 regions- John Mahama pledges

Mahama affirmed that his government sees the need for development across the country and is committed to delivering on this vision if given the mandate.
The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has promised Ghanaians that, if elected, his administration will construct stadiums in all 16 regions.
With Ghanaians set to vote on December 7, 2024, sports, particularly football, holds a significant place in the political manifestos. The NDC, led by Mahama, has included the construction of stadiums as part of their sports development policy, aiming to foster growth in the sector.
During a recent tour in the Oti Region, Mahama assured the residents that they would receive a regional stadium under his administration. "One of the policies of the NDC is to build stadiums in every region. So in the Oti Region, we will build one for you. Every region will also have a regional police station, and we will build one here for you. The NDC is the only party committed to bringing development to this region, making it recognized as the best in the country," he stated.
Mahama's previous administration was responsible for constructing the Cape Coast Stadium, a modern facility inaugurated in 2016, showcasing his commitment to infrastructure development.
The role of stadiums in sports development
Stadiums are essential for hosting sporting activities. The NDC's pledge to establish stadiums in all regions of Ghana would create opportunities for nurturing young sports talent, boosting the development of sports across the country. Additionally, having regional stadiums would reduce the burden on national teams to play matches outside Ghana, providing more venues for local and international competitions.