‘You’re charming and adorable’ – Adebayor celebrates daughter on her birthday

“You are such a positive, charming, and absolutely adorable daughter,” the former Arsenal striker wrote.

“I am so proud that I get to call you my daughter because no other person could ever hope to compare to you. Happy birthday to my perfect princess Kendra.”

The 37-year-old was recently in the news following his breakup with his Namibian ex-girlfriend, Dillish Mathews.

Announcing his breakup with the former Big Brother star, Adebayor cited cheating, narcissism, manipulation and bullying as the reason for the collapse of their relationship.

“Your girlfriend tells you: ‘Babe, I am going for a weekend trip with my best friend in Swakopmund, Namibia.’ A few days later, she's completely unreachable. Then you end up finding out that your girlfriend is in Luanda, Angola and says she doesn't know how she got there...see enjoyment. The first time you talk to her what would you say?” he posted on Instagram last December.

“A narcissist person will do exactly as I described. Money was sent for your family and you made sure they get it, which is completely fine. But the narcissist in you made sure to keep it all and lie about it. I guess you are talking about yourself.”

“Bipolar and personality disorder describes it. Actually, correct because I mean you sleep in one country, wake up in another and you don't even know how.”

“And c'mon, how can I be jealous, obsessed and envious of someone I was helping grow in life? Meanwhile I was being manipulated and lied to. All that and you just describing yourself. Look in the mirror,” he added.