‘Every day I dream about winning AFCON’ – CK Akonnor

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group C of the tournament alongside North African giants Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.

Pulse Ghana

Addressing journalists via zoom, the former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko boss said he dreams of ending Ghana’s long wait for a major trophy.

“Every day I dream about this opportunity, I want to achieve this,” Akonnor said, while appealing for support for local coaches.

“I want to achieve this but we all need to believe. It's only local coaches who have won the AFCON. I am confident it will happen with a local coach. Ghanaians must start believing us.”

Charles Gyamfi led Ghana to three AFCON titles in 1963, 1965 and 1982, while Fred Osam Duodu led the team to the trophy in 1978.

However, the Black Stars haven’t won any major trophy in almost four decades, with their last AFCON triumph coming in 1982.

Speaking on Ghana’s group opponents, Akonnor admitted Morocco would be the toughest team to play against.

“Our group is very hard and I am very happy the Ghana FA arranged that friendly against Morocco.