Fathers and sons who played in the Premier League

Mandela Anuvabe

Last month Lebron James and his son Bronny James made history as the first father-and-son duo to play together in the NBA.

That is for basketball, but in football, several players have followed in the footsteps of their fathers. This is especially true in the English Premier League, where many footballers have followed their dad’s legacy to play in the top flight.

The most recent is Tottenham Hotspur defender Archie Gray, whose dad Andy Gray played 51 times as a forward for Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, and Sunderland.

Alf-Inge Haaland and Erling Haaland
Alf-Inge Haaland and Erling Haaland Pulse Ghana

Erling Haaland followed in the footsteps of his father by joining Manchester City.

His dad, Alf-Inge Haaland played 181 games for Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, and Man City between 1994 and 2004.

Erling joined Manchester City in the summer of 2022, helping the club in his first season.

Kasper Schemeichel and Peter Schmeichel
Kasper Schemeichel and Peter Schmeichel Pulse Ghana

Kasper Schmeichel made 284 appearances in the Premier League, just 26 fewer than his father Peter, a five-time champion with Manchester United. He also won the trophy with Leicester City in 2015–16.

The Wrights
The Wrights Pulse Ghana

Shaun Wright-Phillips and Bradley Wright-Phillips are Wright's two sons who both played in the Premier League, and Wright himself scored 113 goals in 213 games.

Shaun made his Premier League debut for Manchester City after graduating from the academy. He then had stints at Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers. Bradley also made 32 appearances for City.

David and Brennan Johnson
David and Brennan Johnson Pulse Ghana

Brennan Johnson, whose father, David Johnson, was an Ipswich Town player in 2000–01, likewise had a fantastic first season in 2022–23. With eight goals and three assists, the striker helped Nottingham Forest earn a spot in the top division.

Johnson, who joined Spurs in August 2023, recovered from a lackluster start in north London to end the 2023–24 campaign with five goals and ten assists.

Paul Ince and Tom Ince; Steve Bruce and Alex Bruce
Paul Ince and Tom Ince; Steve Bruce and Alex Bruce Pulse Ghana

Steve Bruce and Paul Ince were members of the Man Utd team that won the 1992–1993 league title Tom Ince and Alex Bruce, their sons, earned 48 Premier League appearances together while playing together for Hull City in 2014–15.

