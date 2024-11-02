Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Antoine Semenyo scores opener as Cherries down City

Milos Kerkez nicely rounded Phil Foden, got past him into the penalty area, and squared a perfect ball to the Black Stars striker.

The 24-year-old forward turned nicely in the six-yard box and slot home a right-footed strike into the back of the net.

Bournemouth extended the lead via Evanilson before Josko Gvardiol pulled one back for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Manchester City have now dropped to second place after today’s defeat as Liverpool climb to the summit with a 2-1 comeback win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Cherries are now eighth on the league log with 15 points.

Semenyo wins two club awards

Semenyo won Bournemouth’s Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for September.

Semenyo won the club’s goal of the month with his superb strike against Southampton in the English Premier League. The attacker scored the third goal in the Cherries 3-1 win over the Saints on September 30, 2024.

His 39th-minute low strike in the 18-yard box after swerving the Southampton defense earned him the award.

The Black Stars player, who also won the club’s Player of the Month, has been in great form.