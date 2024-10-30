Denmark club in town to monitor Hearts of Oak striker Hamza Issah

This is according to sports journalist Quaku Ade, who broke the news on his social media page.

“Denmark club FC Midtjylland has sent their scouts to Ghana to monitor Hamza Issa of Accra Hearts of Oak FC Midtjylland will send their bid to Hearts of Oak in the January transfer if Issa impresses the scouts,” he reported.

Issah emerged as a prolific striker for the Phobians last season when he netted 13 goals in the Ghanaian first-tier league.

He is an exciting talent who lit up the local scene despite Hearts of Oak struggling in the league.

Hamza Issah's numbers

Issah has so far scored two goals in seven league games. He’s one of the highly rated center forwards in the country.

Midtyjlland are keenly interested in his services to beef up their attack in the second run of the season. They are top of the Danish Super League with 27 points after 13 rounds of games.

Issah will be a perfect fit to increase the club’s two goals per game ratio in the top-flight.

Coach Aboubakar Ouattara’s side finished 14th last season, escaping relegation with a controversial win in the last game of the season. Hearts of Oak currently sit 12th on the league log this campaign.