Continue to support us, it’s a process – Hearts of Oak coach Outtara after Gold Stars defeat

Samuel Atta Kumi scored the decisive goal after Hamza Issah missed a crucial penalty for Hearts of Oak, bringing an end to their five-match unbeaten streak under Ouattara.

Despite dominating parts of the game, Hearts of Oak couldn't find the back of the net, with Issah’s missed penalty proving costly. Gold Stars’ goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi delivered a match-winning performance, denying Hearts a chance to salvage a point.

After the game, Coach Ouattara remained optimistic, emphasising that the team’s transformation is part of a gradual process. He urged fans to stay behind the club through this challenging period.

“One goal we couldn’t score. Every match we expect to win three points, but today we lost all three at home. The supporters should continue supporting us because it is a process,” Ouattara said after the defeat.

Hearts of Oak’s struggles this season

Accra Hearts of Oak have won just two games after eight match weeks, drawing three and losing three. The club's performance has been on a decline, following last season's relegation scare.