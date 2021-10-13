Felix Afena-Gyan: Ghanaian youngster promoted to AS Roma first team by Jose Mourinho

Afena-Gyan has been one of the best performers in Italy’s Primavera 1 since joining AS Roma in January 2021.

The centre-forward has so far scored four goals in four matches for the club’s under 19 team this season.

According to a report by Ghanasoccernet, the 18-year-old was promoted to train with Roma’s first team during the international break.

This is not the first time that Afena-Gyan has been invited by Mourinho to train with the senior squad, having first earned that opportunity in September.

"He [Mourinho] came to me and asked who was the best player in Ghana,” the Ghanaian youngster of his encounter with Mourinho.

“And when I answered him, he later mentioned Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari. He tapped my shoulder and told me to work hard."