Felix Afena-Gyan: Ghanaian youngster promoted to AS Roma first team by Jose Mourinho

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Highly-rated Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan has been promoted by Jose Mourinho to train with AS Roma’s senior squad.

The teenager was rewarded with a promotion to train with the first team following his impressive performances for the club’s U-19s.

Afena-Gyan has been one of the best performers in Italy’s Primavera 1 since joining AS Roma in January 2021.

The centre-forward has so far scored four goals in four matches for the club’s under 19 team this season.

According to a report by Ghanasoccernet, the 18-year-old was promoted to train with Roma’s first team during the international break.

This is not the first time that Afena-Gyan has been invited by Mourinho to train with the senior squad, having first earned that opportunity in September.

"He [Mourinho] came to me and asked who was the best player in Ghana,” the Ghanaian youngster of his encounter with Mourinho.

“And when I answered him, he later mentioned Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari. He tapped my shoulder and told me to work hard."

Afena-Gyan is a player signed on to Ghanaian super-agent Oliver Arthur’s Arthurlegacy Sports Management Limited.

