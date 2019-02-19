Felix Annan whose girlfriend’s birthday falls on 15th February, a day after Val’s day took to social media to express her profound love for her.

Annan couldn’t spend time with Francisca Yeboah who is based in the United Kingdom, but he shared pictures depicting some of their great moments as lovers.

In a post on his official twitter handle he posted, “If I want to write and say words, there want be exactly words to use because you are more than special to my heart! Just want to let you know how much I love you and will be there Queen! Wishing you a wonderful birthday and God bless you. I love you”.

Felix Annan made several point-blank saves to inspire Asante Kotoko to their first win of the CAF Confederation Cup against Zesco United in a game which ended 2-1.

He is widely accepted as the finest shot-stopper in the country and his performance sends signal to the Black Stars technical handlers that they should reserve his place for the 2019 Africa Nations to be staged in Egypt.

Annan is currently in camp preparing for Asante Kotoko CAF Confederation Cup game against Nkana FC over the weekend.

Kotoko are expected to jet off to Zambia on Wednesday for their third CAF Confederation Cup clash in Kitwe.