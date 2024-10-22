Ghanaian coach passes away after battle with stroke

A statement from the club said their head coach died on Monday, October 21, while on admission at the 37 Military Hospital.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Coach Felix Tamakloe, a beloved football coach and cherished member of our club. Coach Tamakloe passed away on October 21, 2024, at 37 Military Hospital in Accra,” the club said in a statement.

“As we mourn this tremendous loss, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all those who were impacted by his leadership and friendship. Coach Tamakloe will forever be missed, but his legacy will continue. We kindly ask for privacy for Coach Tamakloe's family during this difficult time.”

Pulse Ghana

Felix Tamakloe was battling mild stroke

According to a report by 3Sports, Coach Tamakloe was rushed to the hospital during his team’s matchday 3 game against Future Stars in the Ashanti Region.

He was reportedly diagnosed with a mild stroke, after which doctors advised him to take a break from active coaching.

However, he tragically passed away yesterday, leading to touching tributes from the football community in Ghana.

Coach Tamakloe had been one of the best managers in the lower division, having previously managed Skyy FC, Sekondi Hasaacas and FC Samartex.