Nana Ama Asantewaa: Black Queens goalkeeper marries Ghanaian coach

At a colourful ceremony last week, friends, family and love ones gathered to witness the holy union of the in-love couple.

Nana Ama Asantewaa played for Black Queens at 2016 and 21 WAFCON tournaments

Asantewaa was a regular for Ghana’s women’s national team a few years ago and was even the Black Queens’ first-choice shot-stopper during the 2016 WAFCON.

She, however, later lost her position in the team to Patricia Mantey, who was Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper at the 2018 WAFCON.

While she hasn’t received an invite to the Black Queens in recent years, she remains a key player for Police Ladies.

Her partner, Kofi Poku, has also worked in various capacities, including being a technical team member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

This is, however, not the first time that a Ghanaian couple who are in the football industry have gotten married.

In 2019, Black Stars striker David Accam tied the knot in Cape Coast with Black Queens striker Florence Dadson.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Ghanaian footballer Yaw Yeboah officially got engaged to his girlfriend Gifty Boakye after making a marriage proposal to her in May.