Jerome Opoku proposes to girlfriend ahead of joining Black Stars camp (PHOTOS)

Emmanuel Ayamga

Just days after being invited to the Ghana national team, it’s double joy for defender Jerome Opoku who has now proposed to his girlfriend.

Opoku, who is on the books of Portuguese side Arouca, took to Instagram to announce his engagement to his white girlfriend.

The footballer shared photos of himself going on his knees to propose to his partner, accompanied by the caption: “It was always you.”

The centre-back spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Turkish Superlig side Istanbul Basakşehir, where he made 34 appearances in all competitions.

The 25-year-old was also a regular in the club’s UEFA Europa Conference League campaign, although they didn’t go far in the competition.

As reward for his impressive performances in the just-ended season, Opoku earned a call-up for Ghana’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

The England-born defender, however, decided to propose to his girlfriend before joining the national team camp.

Meanwhile, Opoku is the second Black Stars player to propose to his girlfriend this month after Yaw Yeboah also engaged his partner earlier in the month.

Yeboah and his girlfriend Gifty Boakye have been dating for the better part of the last two years and have decided to settle down as husband and wife.

The Colombus Crew forward popped his marriage proposal in the presence of friends and loved ones on the birthday of his partner.

In photos shared on social media, Gifty expressed her happiness at her engagement to the footballer and described the moment as a big birthday gift.

“New Age, new chapter... same BIG GOD! #HappyBirthdayBigGift,” the model and former beauty queen posted on Instagram.

