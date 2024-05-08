ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Photos: Black Stars player Yaw Yeboah proposes to girlfriend Gifty Boakye

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian footballer Yaw Yeboah is officially engaged to his girlfriend Gifty Boakye after making a marriage proposal to her.

Black Stars player Yaw Yeboah proposes to girlfriend Gifty Boakye (Photos)
Black Stars player Yaw Yeboah proposes to girlfriend Gifty Boakye (Photos)

Yeboah and Gifty have been dating for the better part of the last two years and are now set to settle down as husband and wife.

Recommended articles

The Columbus Crew winger decided to propose to his girlfriend on her birthday, making the day extra special for her.

Yeboah popped his marriage proposal in the presence of friends and loved ones of the couple at the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

In photos shared on social media, Gifty expressed her happiness at her engagement to the footballer and described the moment as a big birthday gift.

Yaw Yeboah proposes to girlfriend Gifty Boakye
Yaw Yeboah proposes to girlfriend Gifty Boakye Pulse Ghana

“New Age, new chapter... same BIG GOD! #HappyBirthdayBigGift,” the model and former beauty queen posted on Instagram.

Gifty’s career saw her represent Ghana at the Miss Supranational in 2022 and has also participated in other beauty pageants.

Yaw Yeboah proposes to girlfriend Gifty Boakye
Yaw Yeboah proposes to girlfriend Gifty Boakye Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Yeboah is a former Ghana youth international, having played for the Black Satellites and Black Meteors between 2015 and 2019.

He also represented Ghana at the 2015 Africa U20 Championships – where he was adjudged the most valuable player of the tournament – and U20 FIFA World Cup the same year.

Yaw Yeboah proposes to girlfriend Gifty Boakye
Yaw Yeboah proposes to girlfriend Gifty Boakye Pulse Ghana

The 27-year-old made his debut for the Black Stars in June 2019 against Namibia but has been in and out of the national team since then.

Yeboah was named in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast but was dropped from the final squad for the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has, however, been enjoying his football since moving to the MLS, where he won the MLS Cup with Columbus Crew in 2023.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

CAS throws out George Afriyie’s appeal against disqualification from GFA elections

CAS throws out George Afriyie’s appeal against disqualification from GFA elections

Mohammed Kudus proud of Fatawu Issahaku’s exploits at Leicester City

‘What a player!’ – Kudus proud of Fatawu Issahaku’s exploits at Leicester City

Curses will befall Hearts players if they lead club to relegation – Dan Quaye warns

Curses will befall Hearts players if they lead club to relegation – Dan Quaye warns

I’m Ghanaian and I speak Twi – Man City’s Jeremy Doku

I’m Ghanaian and I speak Twi – Man City’s Jeremy Doku