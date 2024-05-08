Photos: Black Stars player Yaw Yeboah proposes to girlfriend Gifty Boakye

The Columbus Crew winger decided to propose to his girlfriend on her birthday, making the day extra special for her.

Yeboah popped his marriage proposal in the presence of friends and loved ones of the couple at the weekend.

In photos shared on social media, Gifty expressed her happiness at her engagement to the footballer and described the moment as a big birthday gift.

Pulse Ghana

“New Age, new chapter... same BIG GOD! #HappyBirthdayBigGift,” the model and former beauty queen posted on Instagram.

Gifty’s career saw her represent Ghana at the Miss Supranational in 2022 and has also participated in other beauty pageants.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Yeboah is a former Ghana youth international, having played for the Black Satellites and Black Meteors between 2015 and 2019.

He also represented Ghana at the 2015 Africa U20 Championships – where he was adjudged the most valuable player of the tournament – and U20 FIFA World Cup the same year.

Pulse Ghana

The 27-year-old made his debut for the Black Stars in June 2019 against Namibia but has been in and out of the national team since then.

Yeboah was named in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast but was dropped from the final squad for the tournament.

