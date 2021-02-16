Here are the five takeaways from the game:

The technical qualities of Setif players

The Algerian players were technically good on Sunday against Asante Kotoko. They read the game well by allowing Asante Kotoko to enjoy plenty of the possession and caught them on the break.

The two goals netted by ES Setif of Algeria were both against the run of play. After Asante Kotoko took the lead, they seemed to be in control of the game, but it did not last for long.

Amoura Mohamed managed to move into space and headed home the equaliser before Ahmed Kendouci registered the match-winner also against the run of play.

READ MORE: Kotoko players to receive GHC 30,000 losing bonus

Kotoko still need an experienced coach if they want to do well in Africa: Setif won the game from the bench:

Abdul Gazale and Johnson Smith are doing well on the local scene by guiding Asante Kotoko to the top of the Ghana Premier League, but they lacked the experience required to coach the Kumasi giants at the highest level.

They were overwhelmed by the experience of Nabil Kouki who is the technical brain of the Algerian side, having previously coached clubs such as Sfaxien, Club Africain and Al Hilal, etc.

In 2019, he was on the technical bench of Al Hilal when the Sudanese giants managed to finish top of a group which had Asante Kotoko in the CAF Confederation Cup.

On Sunday Kouki proved his worth especially in the second half by making changes which had a great impact on the game when his side were trailing against Asante Kotoko.

And as a result of those changes, E.S Setif managed to score two goals to carry the day.

Loss of concentration

Asante Kotoko had the game under control in the second half. They pressed the Algerians until they finally got the opener in the 69th minute.

However, the Porcupine Warriors lost concentration and failed to protect their goal area.

Amoura Mohamed who scored the equaliser for E.S Setif was unmarked inside the 18-yard box of Kotoko and had the whole moment to himself to head home the ball in the 73rd minute.

Kwame Opoku is the go-to guys at Kotoko:

The former Nkoranza Warriors marksman has shown that he is the go-to man for Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

He extended his phenomenal form in the Ghana Premier League to Africa by netting his first goal in the CAF Inter-Club Competitions.

Opoku had registered seven goals in the Ghana Premier League and is the third leading top scorer currently in the Ghanaian topflight league.

And having announced himself at the continental stage shows that he is establishing himself as the most reliable source of goals for the Kumasi giants.

Many believe he is cast in the mould of Eric Bekoe who was the last player to carry Kotoko on his shoulders by giving the side plenty of goals as well as tormenting defenders with his high pressing football.

Algerian superiority against Asante Kotoko:

The Porcupine Warriors have never knocked out an Algerian opposition in any Africa Inter-Club competitions and it seems history will repeat itself after the Kumasi giants lost 1-2 in front of their home fans.

In 2015 El Eulma of Algeria became the first North African side to beat Kotoko on home soil when they edged the two times champions of Africa 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi in the CAF Champions League.

Kotoko had been kicked out of the Champions League in 2013 Bejaia of Algeria.

After Kotoko lost 1-2 at home it appears it is all over for the Porcupine Warriors, because no Ghanaian club has ever overturned the results in Africa following a home loss.