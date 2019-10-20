Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Edward Agyemang Duah, popularly known as "Rambo", who has been hit by the stroke disease for over five years, has called for support from government and other benevolent organisations as well as football institutions to come to his aid.

He was the only player to play three finals of CAF Champions League with three different clubs including Goldfields, Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

Edward Agyemang Duah who is currently undergoing physiotherapy treatment at Grace Homeopathic Clinic in Akatsi Abor near Agbogba, narrated his sad predicament to this reporter and called for support.

According to him when the ailment begun, he received some financial assistance from certain people, but that couldn’t do much for him as far as treating was concerned.

He said, people and organisations like; Kwesi Nyantakyi-GFA President who financially supported him in 2014, Bishop Adofo of Peace Chapel, Prophet Badu Kobi, Pastor John of The Alter of Faith Ministries, Thony Baffour, Professional Footballers Association, Togbe Afede, Samuel Osei Kufuor, Pastor Kwame Ayew and Kenendy Agyepong among others have been of help.

Edward Agyemang Duah also enumerated that, due to his situation, he finds it difficult to honour his financial obligations, “Things became difficult, I don’t have money to go for treatment, for physio and other therapy that will help me stand on my feet. Even my rent became difficult for me to pay,” he said.

The 46-year old legend is calling friends and sympathizers to assist him financially from this his predicament at his hired apartment and also urged government to offer support to Grace Homeopathic Clinic, which is offering treatment for him free of charge.

The football legend who is two weeks into treatment at Grace Homeopathic Clinic, expressed great satisfaction at his steady progress, admitting that the Clinic has done a lot to see to his recovery.

He however called on the government of Ghana, President Nana Akufo0Addo, the Minister of Sports, Hon Asiamah, the Management and Board of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak and all his former teams to come to his aid.

“I am making this appeal because I cannot solely leave all my burdens on the shoulders of Grace Homeopathic Clinic. There is nothing God cannot do. Sometimes when I watch television and I see how other countries and teams support their players who find themselves in situations like mine, I wept,” he said amid tears.

According to him, he can now move his hands, legs, limbs and can even talk clearer as compared to some five years ago. “I am appealing to the whole nation to come to my aid.”

Meanwhile in an interview with Chester Bonnako, Doctor In Charge of Grace Homeopathic Clinic, he said the Clinic has decided to take care of the Ghanaian legend for the next eight months for free.

According to Dr. Chester Bonnako it is high time government of Ghana pull resources together and honour its heroes. “We cannot see such a great legend suffer in pain and isolation, so we offered to help,” he said.

“The Clinic is taking care of his bills, medication, and therapy. This man has contributed a lot for this country and the least we can do for him is to offer the little help we can to ensure we save him from this predicament,” Doctor Bonnako added.

Agyemang Duah is undergoing physio therapy three times every week and periodic scans at the Clinic for the doctors to monitor his recovery progress.

“You see, the Clinic was recently approached with his situation. But with Homeo everything is possible; within the eight months I can assure you that he will be fine. It is rather unfortunate that we heard of him at this later stage of the ailment. But we can all see progress in the way he moves his limbs, hands and even talk,” the Doctor added.

Agyemang Duah’s football days

Legend Agyemang Duah came close to winning the African Cup twice but on both occasions suffered heartaches.

In 1993, Agyemang-Duah failed to convert his kick during the post-match penalty shootout against Zamalek in Cairo. That miss cost Asante Kotoko their taste of a third continental success.

However, four years later, the tough defender had yet another chance to make history with Goldfields in the inaugural CAF Champions League and also erase the bitter memories of Cairo, but surprisingly missed his kick which gave Moroccan side Raja Casablanca the African Cup.

After, Agyeman-Duah swapped his yellow-and-black jersey for the rainbow colours of Hearts and by Providence he had another date with the African Cup final at the peak of his career.

Against Esperance in Tunis, Agyemang-Duah played at full throttle and in the process attracted Mauritian referee Lim Kee Chong's yellow card for a hard tackle on an opponent in the 55th minute.

He played in Ghana for Asante Kotoko, Goldfields Obuasi and Hearts of Oak and was also capped for Ghana, and was a squad member in the 1994 and 1998 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He also played for the Champions League for Ashanti Gold and featured in the Satellites ‘Under 20.’