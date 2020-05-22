The defender is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery after bitten off the nipple of his former lover Dennisa Hagan, a hairdresser in a brutal attack.

The Ejisu District Court presided over by Justice Kwaku Baah Frempong granted the ex-Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Lions defender on Friday with two sureties after he was arrested for inappropriate behaviour.

In the meantime, Kuffour has been instructed to assist his former girlfriend to undergo surgery to correct the physical deformity

The report indicates that John Kuffour and Dennisa Hagan dated for years, but about six years ago their relationship started to have problems and in 2017 the latter decided to walk out of it.

The report further states that Kuffour recently went to the new residence of his former lover in his quest to resolve the feud between them.

But Hagan didn’t pay attention to the ex-Kotoko player and in the course of an argument, the footballer lost his cool.

In the process, he held her dress and bit her nipple - leaving the complainant with multiple wounds.

The former Kotoko star is expected to report to the court in seven days.