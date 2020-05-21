READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan road construction project in pictures

Okraku explained that Appiah failed woefully at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in his first stint with the Black Stars and he disappointed again during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) during his second spell with the team and those performances informed the decision of the 12-member Executive Council of the GFA not to extend his contract.

"First of all, I think the tenure of the coach had ended. The council met and took a decision that we believe is in the best interest of the country," he told Ghanaweb.com.

"We decided not to re-engage and look for a new start all together. I think the decision was unanimously adopted by the congress of the council," he added.

Mr. Okraku quashed claims that he led the FA to kick Kwesi Appiah out of post because he had a personal vendetta against the coach.

"I think that will be most unfortunate because first of all it could sound like a disrespect to all the twelve members on the council of the Football Association and other stakeholders that were engaged when the particular decision was taken," says the GFA President.

"Prior to me being voted President of the Association, I have had my opinions and that was me being the Executive chairman of Dreams FC, where I thought certain intangible assets were of highest quality to the team but in the end I do not make the selection to the team.

"If I make a suggestion like any other person, like the media, it's up to the gaffer to make his decision.

"We all know we woefully performed at the AFCON in 2019, we all know the happening at the 2014 World Cup and we all know all the things that have happened before so when the council put the motion on the floor, it was twelve out of twelve. A big NO."

Ghana exited the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in the round of 16 and it was their worst performance since 2008 in the continent’s showpiece.

James Kwesi Appiah was replaced as coach of the Black Stars in January, 2020 by his assistant CK Akonnor.