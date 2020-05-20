Asamoah Gyan contructs deplorable road at Weija

Asamoah Gyan lives in a mansion dubbed La Basilica on the Weija, which he reportedly bought for $3 million.

The road that leads to his house is in a deplorable state, but it is yet to be attended to by the government.

This makes the movement to the hilly area by saloon cars especially taxis very difficult and Asamoah Gyan who has heard the plight of the people living in the area has started the construction of the road.

Some of the members in the community who spoke said that the road is not motorable especially during raining season, so the works being carried out by Asamoah Gyan is a big sigh of relief to drivers and other road users.

“As you can see we are here to help the community. As you can see the road has bee very very bad since the past days or so and maybe somebody in the area who feels I can help has to volunteer and help like I normally do. I think this is the third time I am doing this,” Gyan said in a video which was shared on his Twitter handle.

Asamoah Gyan has over the years undertaken a lot of projects aimed at giving back to society. Notable among them is the construction of Astroturf for his alma mater Accra Academy, the development of borehole system in the Volta region, nurturing of young footballers through the Asamoah Gyan Foundation, etc.

Asamoah Gyan plays his club football for Indian side NorthEast United.

He will join his outfit for pre-season when the green light is given for football to return following its suspension because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and is also Africa’s greatest scorer in the annals of the FIFA World Cup with six goals.