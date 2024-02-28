‘He took wild shots instead of passing’ – Gary Neville advises Kudus to be more mature

The Ghana international was a constant menace for the Hammers and ended the game with five shots and an assist to his name.

Although Kudus’ time at West Ham has so far gone well, Neville believes the 23-year-old sometimes gets his final decisions wrong.

He cited occasions where the former Ajax star opted to shoot rather than pass to a teammate as one of the areas where he needs to mature a bit more.

"Kudus has got something, but he just needs to be a bit more mature in his final choices,” Neville said on his podcast.

“Sometimes wingers can be unpredictable, but they need to be unpredictable not just to the opposition but also to their own teammates. In the first half, he took one or two wild shots instead of making a final pass."

He added: “And I did say in that first half that the one thing David Moyes could say at half time was for him to be a little bit more precise in what he was doing and that third goal came from him being more direct and putting in that lovely cross for Jarrod Bowen which was a big moment in the game.”

Kudus joined West Ham from Ajax last summer in a deal worth around €45 million, making him the Hammers’ record signing.