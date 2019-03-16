The football administrator has been supporting the club since they begun their Africa campaign and is about time to let the public know his backing.

George Afriyie earlier this week had made it known he will be in Zambia to help Kotoko pick a win against Zesco United in this crucial fixture.

" I will do everything within my power to help Kotoko qualify to the next stage and that is exactly why I am leaving for Zambia", he told the media earlier this week on his plans to help Kotoko.

The Porcupine Warriors are in dire need of a win in this fixture in order to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

The game comes off on Sunday at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Kick off is at 4pm.