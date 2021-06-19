GFA advised to deploy foreign referee to handle Hearts vs Kotoko clash

With both clubs currently level on 53 points, the build-up to the game has been shrouded by tension and several conspiracy theories.

Fans of both teams have been complaining about the poor level of officiating in the Ghana Premier League, following some questionable decisions in recent weeks.

Former Ghana international, Samuel Opoku Nti, believes the GFA will be better served if they go in for a foreign referee to officiate the Super Clash.

According to him, that way, neither team can claim to be deliberately cheated even if the foreign referee makes a mistake during the game.

“In my personal opinion, I will prefer a foreign referee. This is not to say our Ghanaian referees are not up to the task, but considering the tensions building up ahead of the Kotoko vs Hearts game,” he told Silver FM, as quoted by Footballghana.com.

“If a foreign referee who has no ties with either of the two clubs makes a mistake, people would not read meanings into it like they would for a local referee.

“If the Ghana FA would listen to this advice, then they should go ahead and appoint a foreign referee for that match.”

Opoku Nti, who played for Kotoko and once served as the club’s General Manager, also called on Ghana’s referees to buck up.

“As for the referees, some are faring better, some also have question marks hovering around their performances. At times some make genuine mistakes, but it is my prayer that they stick to the laws of the game and give us better officiating,” he noted.

“Some of the referees have been awarding contentious penalties and they need to be careful. Because we are approaching a big game with both Kotoko and Hearts on the same number of points.

“So we need to try our best to minimize human errors that could impact the outcome of the game.”