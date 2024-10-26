ADVERTISEMENT
GFA considering hiring more technical staff to help Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Mandela Anuvabe

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is reportedly looking at hiring more technical staff for Black Stars coach Otto Addo.

According to sports journalist Muftawu Nabila Abdulai, this is to augment Addo’s technical team members ahead of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in March 2025.

A top-level coach, who is likely to replace coach Addo as head coach, is believed to be part of the additional technical team set to be hired. The 49-year-old has reportedly failed to meet a clause in his contract.

“[I] understand [the] Ghana Football Association is considering hiring more technical team members for Otto Addo ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March 2025.

“They are hiring a top-notch coach who can replace Otto Addo who is believed to have failed to meet one clause in his contract,” the GJA Sports Journalist of the Year posted on his X page.

More details have not been provided about this developing story yet, however, Ghanaweb reported on Thursday, October 24, 2024, that the GFA started talks with a German coach.

The GFA president, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, is said to have met with the German coach on his recent trip to Germany. Addo will not be replaced by this coach, according to this report.

GFA boss Kurt Okraku
The German coach is expected to work in the background without an official position.

The new coach will assist Addo and his current technical staff with his knowledge about the game to help the Black Stars qualify for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, the USA, and Canada.

Ghana are unlikely to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

