Mybet.com has offered betting fans the chance to win some money by predicting who will become the GFA’s next president.

Nana Yaw Amponsah is favourite to win, according to the odds

Six candidates will contest the upcoming elections, which is scheduled for Friday, October 25, 2019.

They are George Afriyie, Kurt Okraku, Amanda Clinton, Frederick Pappoe, George Ankoma Mensah and Nana Yaw Amponsah.

There are odds on which candidate will secure the most votes after the first round

Ahead of the elections, Mybet.com has rated Nana Yaw Amponsah as the favourite with an odd of GHc1.93.

George Afriyie has an odd of GHc2.56, while Fred Pappoe and Kurt Okraku both have odds of GHc6.39.

There are separate odds for the two candidates who are likely to reach the second round, if any.

Amanda Clinton and George Ankoma Mensah have the biggest odd among the candidates (GHc25.67).

