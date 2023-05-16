GFA partners UG, KNUST, UPSA to launch Ghana Football School

The Ghana Football School is being set up in collaboration with some universities and technical universities in the country, including the University of Ghana (UG) and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The others are the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), the Sunyani Technical University and the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS).

A statement from the GFA said: “Members of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), active and retired, coaches, masseurs, Physiotherapists, team managers and other service providers are expected to benefit from this initiative.”

The launch of the Ghana Football School was graced by GFA President Kurt Okraku, 1982 Africa Cup of Nations winner Samuel Opoku Nti.

