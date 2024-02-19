GFA President Kurt Okraku booed by Kumasi fans during JA Kufuor Cup

The Porcupine Warriors went on to win the game after coming from a goal down, thanks to second-half strikes from Steven Mukwala and Peter Amidu.

While presenting the medals and trophy to the Kotoko players on the podium, the fans in the stadium could be heard jeering at Okraku.

In a separate video that went viral on social media, some of the supporters followed the GFA boss and continued ranting at him as he was guarded into his car.

This comes after some officials of the GFA were hooted at when they graced the #SaveGhanaFootball demonstration last Wednesday.

GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo was at the protest, alongside Executive Council Member, Nana Oduro Sarfo and the Deputy Sports Minister Evans Bobie Opoku, to receive a petition from the leaders of the demonstration.

However, the trio were quickly spotted by some of the protesters and hooted at as they were being escorted by the Police to their car.

In videos that went viral on social media, the protesters could be seen booing the officials while screaming words like “Thief!” and “Kurt must go!”

The police at the venue, however, acted quickly to shield the under-fire officials, before whisking them away in one of their patrol cars.

Ghana football has been in a poor state in recent years, with both the Ghana Premier League and the Black Stars hitting new lows.

The Black Stars have now been eliminated at the group stage of each of their last three major tournaments – two AFCONs and a World Cup.